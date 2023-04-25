BOISE — The 2023 Idaho Legislature made major investments in water and transportation infrastructure, education and property tax relief — all topics that are important to the state's farmers, ranchers and food processors.
The money came from a state general fund that had a surplus, user fees and federal dollars that included coronavirus relief.
“When we improve schools, roads, water systems, internet access, outdoor opportunities and public safety while delivering historic tax relief, we will see economic success,” Gov. Brad Little said in an April 18 statement.
When the legislature adjourned April 6, he thanked lawmakers for passing the majority of his priorities.
Legislators for the second consecutive year approved a $5 million appropriation for the confined animal feeding operation improvement fund, an Idaho Dairymen’s Association priority, CEO Rick Naerebout said.
This spending was in a package of $12 million in grants to help farmers, ranchers, dairies and other CAFOs complete projects that aim to improve water, air and soil quality.
The CAFO fund “provides access to cost-share dollars that we didn’t have access to previously, and our dairymen were very active in participating last year,” Naerebout said. Last year’s $5 million investment went to 13 projects worth nearly $28 million combined.
The legislature also approved $150 million for water infrastructure maintenance and expansion projects that can help ensure a stable supply. Increasing the aquifer recharge capacity in the Upper Snake River is a focus — timely and needed given ongoing efforts to stabilize the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, he said.
Lawmakers leveraged $225 million in federal funding to improve broadband infrastructure around the state.
Lawmakers authorized $80 million to improve workforce education opportunities. That included expanding a program in which qualifying high school graduates can get an $8,000 grant to use at any community college, career technical or workforce training program. Start-up spending of $5 million enables grants to start with the class of 2024.
“The jobs that we have available within food production very much fit with the students coming out of both community colleges and trade schools,” Naerebout said, adding that grant recipients can steer clear of high student loan debt and get well-paid jobs.
The legislature approved three more jobs for the University of Idaho’s dairy-focused Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment project. “We definitely appreciate that effort and support from the legislature and the governor’s office,” he said.
The legislature also approved $598,500 in dedicated-fee and federal-fund spending authority for chronic wasting disease monitoring and surveillance of ungulates.
Fully funding the known, ongoing road safety gap was the focus of a $96.8 million appropriation.
Other transportation spending included $200 million for the second straight year of bridge improvements, $35 million for airports, and $10 million for pedestrian and safety projects.
Another $100 million was reserved for economically significant transportation projects too costly for many local governments.
A one-time $300 million was approved for maintenance on state buildings and bolstered rainy-day funds by $61.7 million.
The legislature carried out fully the flat income tax they passed in a 2022 special session.
As for property tax, lawmakers approved $117 million in relief as well as $20 million in one-time relief for the July 1 fiscal year.
