BOISE — Agricultural aircraft would be protected from most nuisance lawsuits under a bill in the Idaho Legislature.
House Bill 606 would amend the state’s Right to Farm Act to include aerial applicators. It would add “the ingress and egress of agricultural aircraft to agricultural lands or treatment areas” to the list of covered activities.
Its purpose statement says agricultural aircraft must travel to and from agricultural lands and treatment areas to perform vital functions — and a growing agricultural-urban interface means “it is important to recognize and protect the ability for agricultural aircraft to access agricultural lands.”
HB 606 would not relieve pilots from Federal Aviation Administration regulations related to low flying and congested areas. State and federal pesticide application and environmental compliance standards would not change.
David Lehman, executive director of the approximately 40-member Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association, said the proposal protects ingress and egress on agricultural land and certain federal land where pilots are working. It also codifies that flying airplanes or helicopters is an allowed agricultural use.
“The issue that has come up in the last number of years is increasing conflict with the urban-agricultural interface,” he said. “There are more and more issues getting in and out of treatment areas.”
For example, a Filer man in 2013 was charged with firing at a shotgun at an aerial applicator. Lehman said the number of complaints about ag-related flying has increased.
George Parker, who owns an agricultural aviation business in south-central Idaho, told the House Agricultural Affairs Committee Feb. 22 that he sometimes gets four complaints a week compared to about four per summer when the area was not growing as quickly.
Some people will complain frequently, he said. He often contacts flight standards officials or a sheriff’s office before flying.
“People are moving here for the lifestyle,” Lehman said. “But it also means they have to have a good understanding of the rural economy as well and expect agricultural activities taking place in those areas.”
He expects substantial growth over the next decade, including more urbanization.
“We’re going to have to have another evolution of how agriculture and urban (uses) interact with each other, and it should be to protect a vital part of our economy,” Lehman said.
The committee Feb. 22 voted to send HB 606 to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.
One concern was whether it provides sufficient protection. Lehman and bill sponsor Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said it does in combination with existing state law.
The Right to Farm law states that farming is a natural right and recognizes it as a permitted use. It allows transporting agricultural products to or from and ag facility. It also permits “noise, odors, dust, fumes, light and other conditions associated with an agricultural operation or an agricultural facility.”
The law aims to reduce nuisance lawsuits and farmland loss while encouraging continued investment in agriculture. It defines covered sites, facilities and activities.