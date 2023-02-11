The Idaho House Resources and Conservation Committee on Feb. 9 voted to introduce a resolution highlighting concerns about the proposed Lava Ridge wind project, one of the largest such developments in the nation.
The vote enabled the proposal to be printed as legislation and returned to the committee for a public hearing. The committee would then decide whether to send the resolution to the full House.
Magic Valley Energy and LS Power proposes to install up to 400 turbines in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a recent draft environmental impact statement said it prefers two smaller alternatives.
House Concurrent Resolution 4 would highlight concerns in the state’s south-central region, and request Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raul Labrador “take what legal actions are available to encourage the BLM to select the no-build option,” its purpose statement said.
Local governments, including counties and highway districts, expressed “near unanimous opposition” to Lava Ridge, the statement said.
Idaho House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, agreed with co-sponsor Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, that the resolution should be introduced.
But it should not be written so as to “ask the governor to do what he has already done,” Blanksma said.
Various concerns about Lava Ridge were expressed in a recent letter to the BLM by Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, and U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.
The resolution “reinforces support” for the letter and asks Little to engage in the process, Nelsen said.
Many legislators from the region are expected to support the resolution, said Nelsen, co-sponsor with Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls.
Concerns about Lava Ridge include construction-related impacts on the local economy in the short term and impacts to public access, agricultural uses and wildlife in the long term, the purpose statement said.
The developer has said that it will take steps to address concerns, and that it supports BLM’s public process and analysis.
