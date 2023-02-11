Wind farm turbines

Wind turbines spin in the setting sun. A resolution expressing concerns about a massive new wind farm has been introduced in the Idaho House.

 Ben Lonergan/EO Media Group File

The Idaho House Resources and Conservation Committee on Feb. 9 voted to introduce a resolution highlighting concerns about the proposed Lava Ridge wind project, one of the largest such developments in the nation.

The vote enabled the proposal to be printed as legislation and returned to the committee for a public hearing. The committee would then decide whether to send the resolution to the full House.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you