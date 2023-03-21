BOISE — Idaho will spend nearly $125 million on broadband internet infrastructure under Senate Bill 1129, which Gov. Brad Little signed March 20.

The bill is a supplemental appropriation for the state Department of Commerce in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

