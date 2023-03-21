BOISE — Idaho will spend nearly $125 million on broadband internet infrastructure under Senate Bill 1129, which Gov. Brad Little signed March 20.
The bill is a supplemental appropriation for the state Department of Commerce in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The state ranked 42nd in the overall strength of its broadband system in 2021, 40th in access to low-priced wired broadband and 43rd in speed, according to Little’s budget request, which cited research by Broadband Now.
The supplemental request, from the American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund federal money, allows grants to be awarded in the current fiscal year.
The state Broadband Advisory Board will allocate the funds.
Separately, the legislature is considering Senate Bill 1159, the Commerce Department’s proposed budget for next year. The bill calls for $100 million in broadband spending from the Federal Grant Fund, which is from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money will be allocated by the state broadband board.
Poor internet can hurt tele-health sessions, remote work and distance learning, according to the governor’s budget request.
“In a data-driven society, connectivity is imperative for a strong economy,” Little said in a release. “Improved broadband infrastructure means both urban and rural Idaho will be connected and well-positioned to attract business and enhance our citizens’ quality of life.”
The broadband board will ensure all corners of the state can have fast, reliable broadband, he said. The legislature, governor’s office and state agencies for several years have been working to make sure urban, suburban and rural residents have similar access.
“Through this, we will see tremendous progress in bridging the digital divide in Idaho,” Rudy Soto, the state’s USDA Rural Development director, said in an interview. “Access to broadband is a necessity, and this investment is a significant step toward ensuring all Idahoans have the opportunity to participate in our increasingly digital world.”
The state in recent years has done well at bringing leaders together to discuss broadband needs, and holding stakeholder and other public meetings, he said.
USDA on March 20 announced it is making up to $79 million in Community Connect grants available nationwide to establish high-speed internet networks. Recipients must agree to provide free service for up to two years at community sites such as schools and libraries, fire stations and other public safety sites. Applications are due by June 20.
Idaho’s share is unknown and will depend on applications submitted and projects funded in the state, Soto said.
