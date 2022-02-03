BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little proposes spending $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on expanding rural broadband internet infrastructure.
Some $3.5 million would help libraries set up tele-health programs.
Both plans would benefit rural areas, Alex Adams of the state Division of Financial Management and Eric Forsch of the state Department of Commerce told the Idaho House Environment, Energy & Technology Committee Feb. 2.
Adams is financial management administrator and the governor’s budget director. Forsch is the state’s broadband development manager.
Forsch said nearly 24% of the state’s residents lack access to high-speed Internet.
Federal COVID-19 relief funds have helped, he said. For example, more rural residents in the north central and southeast regions recently connected to faster service.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding of about $38 million in 2020 helped about 33,000 households connect, Forsch said. About $10 million was used last year to connect 3,800 more.
Adams told the Capital Press the spending on broadband that the governor proposes would connect rural areas, where the pandemic drove moves to online platforms of many work, education and health care functions.
“Internet became absolutely critical” during the pandemic, he said.
Little convened a broadband task force in 2019. The 2021 Legislature established a broadband fund, and created the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board to create a statewide plan for prioritizing and disbursing grants.
Forsch told the committee the governor’s proposal to spend $3.5 million in Rescue Plan Act funds on tele-health projects would enable at least 23 rural community libraries to offer those services. Applications would be competitive and overseen by the state Commission for Libraries.
The committee did not take action. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and full Legislature must approve budgets.
