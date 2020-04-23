Idaho Gov. Brad Little on April 23 announced a plan to reopen the state’s economy in four, two-week stages from May 1 to June 26 as conditions are met in reducing COVID-19 risk.
Only "essential" industries are open under the governor's March 25-April 30 stay-at-home order. They include agriculture, itself hard-hit by restaurant and other foodservice closures that have slashed demand and bottlenecked supply chains.
Little, in an April 23 news conference, said that while the economy will not recover fully until a vaccine is available, the staged approach aims to maintain safety standards while allowing additional businesses to open. A downward trend or low levels of documented COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period must be seen before one stage ends and the next begins. The state had 1,593 cases and 54 deaths as of April 22.
In all stages, people should continue to stay six feet apart, wear face coverings in public, disinfect surfaces and objects, and follow other practices outlined in the state’s just-released rebound.idaho.gov website.
“We want to have the highest level of confidence from the people of Idaho in what we are doing,” Little said.
The economic-recovery stage that starts May 1 allows some previously “non-essential” businesses to reopen if they meet safety standards. Churches can open. Non-essential travel is discouraged, and a 14-day self-quarantine remains for those entering Idaho other than for work.
Salons and gyms can open in the May 16-29 stage, as can restaurants with a plan approved by a public health district.
In the May 30-June 12 stage, people can return to work sites in phases as sanitation, distancing and other personal protections dictate. Gatherings of 10 to 50 people are allowed.
The June 13 stage allows larger gatherings, reopening of bars and large venues, full staffing at work sites, visits to correction and senior centers, and travel to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing coronavirus transmission.
“Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic rebound because of the difficult changes we are making in the short term,” Little said in a statement. Though he wants the economy back up and running as soon as possible, “we simply cannot open everything all at once and reverse the good work we have done collectively over the past month to slow the spread of coronavirus.”
He announced creation of the Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, comprised of business leaders around the state.