Managers of the Idaho Foodbank, which this year has distributed 46% more food than usual, say they like much of the federal COVID-19 economic relief bill.
“We are very pleased with the direction and the leadership Congress has taken with the stimulus bill,” spokeswoman Susanne Lally said. “They are definitely going in the right direction.”
Congress late Dec. 20 agreed on the new $900 billion package. It includes raising Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 15% for six months, providing $400 million to food banks and pantries through the Emergency Food Assistance Program and expanding the Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer program, called P-EBT. Through P-EBT, children receive temporary emergency benefits via EBT cards that are used to purchase food.
The Idaho Foodbank, as part of the Feeding America Network, advocated the 15% increase in SNAP benefits for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, Lally said.
Food banks also supported the P-EBT expansion and adding $500 million to Emergency Food Assistance.
Beyond the bill, “we are hoping positive, productive actions are taken toward funding USDA food programs to provide much-needed food for people in need,” Lally said.
The bill does not extend the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, slated to expire Dec. 31. It is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Earlier, the prospect of Congress failing to pass a relief bill as the Food Box program expired drove food banks’ concerns that supplies would run out quickly.
Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said CFAP covered 38% of the 46% increase in distribution volume from May through November.
“It would be really expensive to buy our way out of that, to purchase the food to fill that gap,” Vauk said. CFAP also covered food transportation.
The Idaho Foodbank received a $2.56 million state grant, through the federal CARES Act, to buy, transport and distribute food. It must be spent by Dec. 31.
“It has helped us with this 46% increase” in food volume distributed since the pandemic began, Vauk said. “Some of that food purchased will carry us into the first couple of months of the year. Then it’s gone.”
The food bank usually spends about $200,000 a year to buy food in addition to food donated. It spent about $2.2 million from April through October. Sources in addition to the grant include individual, foundation and corporate donations.
The nonprofit will continue to work with policymakers, suppliers, donors and other supporters to keep food supply meeting demand, Vauk said.
“And we want to remain open to good ideas,” she said. “We really want to help protect the health and well-being of Idahoans who are doing the best they can through these unusual and challenging times.”