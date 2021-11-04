The Idaho Food Bank Fund has awarded $133,500 in grants to 36 nonprofits.
The state Legislature created the fund in 2009 after seeing demand for emergency food increase. Recession, job market shifts and wage increases lagging housing costs have contributed to the need for more food in addition to COVID-19.
State taxpayers supply the fund by voluntarily by completing a line on their annual tax returns. When a minimum fund balance is reached, nonprofits such as emergency food pantries, community kitchens, senior centers and shelters can apply for grants in July, the first month of the state’s fiscal year. A committee reviews applications.
The Idaho Foodbank, Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho administer awards.
“Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho,” Karen Vauk, Idaho Foodbank president and CEO, said in a release. The grants “go directly to local organizations working on the front lines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.”
Southwest
• The Idaho Foodbank, $5,000.
• Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, $5,000.
• Life’s Kitchen, $5,000.
• Parma Senior Center, $5,000.
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho District Council Inc., $5,000.
• Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, $4,295.
• Horseshoe Bend Community Pantry, $3,000.
• Salvation Army-Nampa $2,600.
• Star Outreach $1,500.
• Rim Rock Community Food Pantry, $1,200.
• Garden Valley Seniors, $1,000.
• Meridian Library District Foundation $1,000.
South central
• Blaine County Hunger Coalition, $5,000.
• Mustard Seed Ministries $5,000.
• Mountain View Christian Center, $4,500.
• Helping Hearts and Hands, $1,769.90.
• Rock Creek Food Pantry, $1,752.62.
East
• Community Food Basket, $10,000.
• Bingham County Senior Citizens, $5,000.
• Epiphany Episcopal Church/Arco Community Food Bank, $5,000.
• Senior Activity Center, $5,000.
• Rigby Senior Center, $5,000.
• Holy Spirit Council of St. Vincent de Paul, Pocatello, $4,600.
• Salvation Army-Pocatello, $4,000.
• Teton Food Pantry, $3,000.
• Aid for Friends Inc., $2,500.
• Carol’s Pantry/Oneida Crisis Center, $800.
North
• Food For Our Children, $5,000.
• Sandpoint Area Seniors Inc., $5,000.
• Salvation Army-Lewiston, $5,000.
• Upriver Food Bank $4,300.
• Kamiah Senior Center Society, $4,000.
• J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank, $2,700.
• Priest River Ministries-Advocates for Women, $2,000.
• St. Vincent de Paul Salvage Bureau, $1,874.65.
• Moscow Food Bank, $1,107.83.
Last year, $114,600 was distributed to 39 organizations, and $100,000 was distributed to 35 organizations in 2019.
Applicants are asked how COVID-19 affects their request, though receiving a grant does not hinge on pandemic impact.