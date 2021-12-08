Preserving agricultural land as the state population grows is the focus of a new Idaho Farm Bureau Federation policy.
The policy calls for helping legislators develop a plan to preserve farmland. It supports “legislation to protect agricultural land through voluntary agreements and programs based on incentives.”
Voting delegates from county Farm Bureaus across the state adopted it during the Idaho Farm Bureau's annual meeting Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Fort Hall. The organization does not yet have a detailed plan but will involve farmers and ranchers in developing one.
“This policy is for Farm Bureau to have a seat at the table with our legislators and come up with a plan,” Washington County Farm Bureau President Tristan Winegar said in a release. “They are asking us to be the leaders. This is just giving us a voice so Farm Bureau can lead the charge and help save farmland.”
He said none of the extensive feedback he received since the Washington County chapter hosted a meeting on the topic last summer was in opposition to preserving farmland. The chapter proposed the policy to the Idaho Farm Bureau, which will add it to its official policy book due out in January.
“People are supportive, but we walk the line between property rights and keeping things viable,” the Weiser-area farmer and rancher said in an interview. “We’ve got an uphill battle, there’s no doubt.”
Winegar said loss of farmland to other uses is happening in Washington County, which is on the northwest edge of a growing Boise metro area that includes Ada and Canyon counties. “It’s not as blatant and obvious as in Ada County, but it is happening all over the state.”
He said developing farm or pasture land into another use stops the ongoing substantial economic benefit production agriculture provides on that site. But “the reason it is becoming houses, shops or hospitals is that we are not making enough on our crops” comparatively.
A site sold for development can fetch a big premium, “but if it was making enough money, it would never get changed,” Winegar said. A voluntary preservation program that includes a financial incentive to keep ground in ag production could help narrow the gap.
David Anderson, Idaho program manager for American Farmland Trust, said he is “very excited that the Farm Bureau and its membership have come together and are joining the groundswell of desire around protecting Idaho’s farmland and ranch land.”
Farm Bureau’s next step is to start looking at approaches “that meet everybody’s needs here in Idaho and essentially reflect everybody’s priorities.”
He said there are many established farmland-protection programs that have characteristics Farm Bureau wants to see in any policy and “that Idaho leaders can learn from, and subsequently create something that is uniquely our own.”
Conservation easements, which are recorded agreements, are voluntary and do not restrict a seller’s ability to transfer land to other farmers and ranchers, Anderson said.
As for incentives, “the opportunity is at hand to get creative on what types of financial incentives can be created, either at the state or possibly the individual county level, to afford (financially) any type of voluntary land protection,” he said.