USDA awarded a $10.6 million ReConnect loan to Midvale Telephone Co. to provide high-speed internet access in parts of rural Idaho and Arizona.
USDA Rural Development said the Midvale, Idaho, company, which does business as MTE Communications, will use the 2% fixed-rate loan to deploy a high-speed, fiber-to-home network expected to connect 455 people, 69 farms and 39 other businesses to high-speed internet service.
The network will serve Idaho counties Elmore, Blaine, Custer and Boise as well as Arizona counties Gila, Graham, Pinal, Cochise and Pima.
Rudy Soto, USDA Rural Development director for Idaho, said the project will provide reliable, high-speed Internet service and connect the state’s remote Stanley Basin area.
The ReConnect investments “will be a major boost to small businesses that want to grow,” he said. They will help communities recruit and retain employees, and help rural residents get better access to educational and health care services.
Soto said that at mid-July meetings in Challis and Salmon, he heard about these needs and some challenges around public safety in areas with spotty coverage.
“It’s going to be a big benefit for public safety,” he said.
The network expansion is expected to shorten emergency response times for local residents and visiting recreationists, and improve wildfire-related communications.
Soto said the expanded network also could increase opportunities for businesses to provide goods and services to people who are recreating, possibly even at campsites.
The funding is part of a $401 million USDA investment to provide high-speed Internet service that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced July 28. The spending will impact an estimated 31,000 rural residents and businesses in 11 states.
John Stuart, CEO of MTE, could not be reached for comment.
