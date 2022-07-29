USDA awarded a $10.6 million ReConnect loan to Midvale Telephone Co. to provide high-speed internet access in parts of rural Idaho and Arizona.

USDA Rural Development said the Midvale, Idaho, company, which does business as MTE Communications, will use the 2% fixed-rate loan to deploy a high-speed, fiber-to-home network expected to connect 455 people, 69 farms and 39 other businesses to high-speed internet service.

