Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday said the state can advance to the third stage of reopening its economy, given the state's progress in limiting coronavirus spread.
The May 30-June 12 stage allows gatherings of up to 50 people if physical distancing and other safety protocols are followed, and authorizes non-essential travel to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing virus transmission.
The new guidance discontinues the 14-day quarantine for people entering the state unless they’re coming from areas with higher community spread, which the governor said “will help our vital tourism and hospitality industry while keeping citizens safe.”
Fishing and hunting have been allowed since Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 25. But travel restrictions factored into a loss of spring participation by out-of-state visitors, a revenue source for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and local businesses.
IDFG Public Information Officer Roger Phillips said more residents of neighboring states likely will come to Idaho to fish and hunt under the new guidelines. And in-state anglers and may eventually take longer trips as small communities reopen.
The new travel guidance bodes well for visits to state and national parks, rural areas and to the homes of family members and friends, said Matthew Conde, AAA Oregon-Idaho government and public affairs director.
“People will incrementally increase their range,” he said.
Though interstate travel remains challenged by states’ varied rates of business openings and COVID-19 risk, “we would be attractive for people from other states,” the Idaho-based Conde said. “And outdoor areas will be particularly attractive. … People can hang their hats on the outdoors.”
Allowing gatherings of up to 50 figures to add flexibility for some agritourism and agricultural-education opportunities. If Little authorizes the state to enter the final reopening phase June 13-26, larger gatherings would be allowed if precautions are observed.
University of Idaho Extension won’t make changes immediately, saying in an email to Capital Press that it is “following the lead of the governor and county leadership in informing our actions, but will be making decisions about classes, field days, etc., on a case-by-case basis to ensure we are continuing to serve all Idahoans.”
Bars and theaters — originally not slated to open until the June 13-26 stage — can open May 30; Little said the industries showed they can enact safety protocols effectively.
All employers should continue to encourage telework where possible and return employees to work sites in phases as physical distancing and other safety protocols allow, the May 30-June 12 guidance says. Visits to senior-living and congregate facilities remain prohibited, and large venues and sporting events remain closed, until the June 13 stage.
“Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again,” said Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett.
Idaho late May 27 had 2,731 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 32 new cases and 82 deaths.