Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered that the state on May 16 will enter the second stage of reopening its economy.
His reopening plan includes four two-week stages.
"Non-essential" uses such as retail stores and churches were opened in the first stage, May 1-15. Also included were organized youth activities, camps and daycares.
The May 16-29 stage allows restaurant dining rooms to reopen once their plans are approved by local health districts. Gyms, recreation facilities and salons meeting safety protocols can also reopen. Gatherings of up to 10 are allowed if distancing and other precautionary measures are taken.
Travel restrictions are relaxed. The May 1-15 phase included a 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho, except for day-to-day work. As of May 16, the quarantine applies only to people entering from areas where the spread of COVID-19 is substantially higher.
Visits to senior living and other congregate facilities are still not allowed.
Bars remain closed, though Little said he would move their reopening up two weeks, to the May 30-June 12 stage, if the state continues to hit benchmarks. Bars previously would have opened in the final stage, June 13-26, along with large venues.
The governor, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said 90% of Idaho businesses were able to open as of May 1, and 95% are allowed to be open as of May 16 if protocols are followed.
Little also announced businesses can buy a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment for employees and customers through the State Department of Administration at supplies.idaho.gov.
As of late May 14, Idaho had 2,351 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 27 new cases and 72 deaths.
Little said that in the May 16-29 reopening phase non-essential travel should be minimized, safety and sanitation protocols should continue to be followed and employees should return to work in phases but continue to work from home when possible.
Northwest Farm Credit Services Idaho President Doug Robison said the organization is also moving toward reopening its offices. Since March 16, many employees have worked from home. It has continued to offer all services.
“We anticipate opening offices in several areas as a result of improving trends and in conjunction with state plans,” Robison said May 14. “Our Montana offices will open next week and we hope to follow with the opening of our Idaho offices the following week.”
He said Northwest Farm Credit will take a staggered approach, returning to offices with up to 50% staff while keeping the balance working from home. Protective measures include ensuring staff have adequate personal-protective equipment, and enacting distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.