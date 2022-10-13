Idaho firefighters

The Idaho Department of Lands will ask the state Legislature for more firefighting money during next year's session.

The Idaho Department of Lands will again ask the Legislature to spend more money to bolster the state's wildfire protection efforts.

The appropriation for the department’s forest and range fire protection operation was $11.8 million for fiscal 2022 and $15.7 million in fiscal 2023, which began July 1.

