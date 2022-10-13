The Idaho Department of Lands will again ask the Legislature to spend more money to bolster the state's wildfire protection efforts.
The appropriation for the department’s forest and range fire protection operation was $11.8 million for fiscal 2022 and $15.7 million in fiscal 2023, which began July 1.
The preliminary request for fiscal 2024 is $16.7 million.
The department is “really focusing on putting boots on the ground,” said Josh Harvey, Fire Management Bureau chief.
Positions were added last year in part to help create a more full-time workforce in light of longer fire seasons and virtually year-round work on fire suppression or prevention. Lawmakers also approved firefighter hazard pay to make the state more competitive with federal agencies.
Proposed new spending aims to increase capabilities to respond quickly and to streamline coordination with other agencies as the population continues to grow in wildland areas, Harvey said.
The department is requesting a full-time fire management officer to coordinate with the half-dozen department and interagency dispatch centers in the state’s southern half. The officer would work with the department’s Southwest District based in Boise, the Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association and a Cottonwood District the department proposes to revive in the state’s east region.
The officer could fill roles such as directing the response to an emerging fire, working with the department’s area managers, coordinating with partners and representing the state on large, complex fires.
Response to fire on private and state-endowment timberlands in the southeast region has been primarily federal in recent decades.
IDL proposes to re-establish its Cottonwood District there to increase overall initial-attack capability “and increase our chances of catching fires smaller,” Harvey said.
Staff and equipment also could be moved where systemwide immediate need is greatest, he said.
Adding engines can help reduce response time regardless of how close a fire is to one of 10 district offices, Harvey said.
“We would like to respond in less than 30 minutes anywhere in a district,” he said. The engines could be kept at a rural fire department or other facility.
Lands also requests money for cameras that can be placed atop structures and controlled remotely by dispatchers, wardens and other staff. Oregon and some other states use the cameras, which help with “effective, fast response” and are “relatively low-cost for what they do,” Harvey said.
