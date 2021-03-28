The Canyon County commissioners on March 22 tabled an application to develop large home lots on agricultural ground northwest of Caldwell, Idaho.
The Planning and Zoning Commission in January endorsed Eagle-based Ridgeline Vistas LLC’s proposal to rezone about 190 acres from agricultural to rural residential, with conditions and a requirement that Ridgeline follow a development agreement.
Plans call for 20 lots averaging 8.5 acres, each with structures on no more than 2 acres.
Dan Lister, a county planner, said commissioners want more information about irrigation on the development site as well as details on water rights, which the state Department of Water Resources administers.
Commissioners also want to find out how the development would impact Middleton School District — including transportation to and from the remote site — and fire protection. Middleton Rural Fire District is requesting a secondary access road since the site is near an existing large-lot development.
Lister said the county commissioners are considering adding a condition barring secondary dwellings on lots — a right under the county code in certain zones — and development of a golf course.
The rationale “is to maintain it as ag land” where practical “and develop lots in a way that preserves ag uses,” he said. Some neighbors expressed concern about further development of agricultural ground and traffic impacts.
Lister said county commissioners are considering requiring the developer to use pressurized irrigation and create a drainage plan.
Earlier, Ridgeline representative Todd Lakey wrote to county planners that the proposal would not take prime farm ground out of production and is not near other active crop-production operations. It would extend the existing large-lot residential development, where a planned additional phase was scrapped in the late-2000s recession.
The site lacks city services and is not in any city's impact area.