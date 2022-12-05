The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded grants totaling nearly $1.7 million to help 26 drinking water and wastewater systems study deficiencies and determine what improvements needed.
“Families, farmers, ranchers and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Gov. Brad Little said in a department news release. The systems are critical to the state’s way of life and economy, and the funding “aims to ensure that Idaho residents, especially those in our rural communities, can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come.”
The grants can fund up to half of eligible planning costs.
• Arco, $50,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible project cost of $100,000 funded with USDA Rural Development Search Grant.
• Athol, $40,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $80,000 funded with USDA Rural Development Search Grant.
• Bancroft, $30,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $60,000 funded by city.
• Bear Lake West Homeowners Association Inc., $35,000, drinking water. Rest of eligible $70,000 funded by association.
• Bellevue, $50,000, drinking water. Rest of eligible $100,000 funded by city.
• Blackhawk Homeowners Association Inc., $24,900, drinking water. Rest of eligible $100,000 funded by association.
• Bovill, $42,500, drinking water. Rest of eligible $85,000 funded by city.
• Butte, $12,500, drinking water. Rest of eligible $25,000 funded by city.
• Central Shoshone County Water and Sewer District, $132,500, drinking water. Rest of eligible $265,000 funded by district.
• Chubbuck, $35,750, drinking water. Rest of eligible cost of $71,00 funded by city.
• Cottonwood, $86,100, drinking water; $58,650, wastewater. Rest of eligible $172,000 for drinking water study and $117,300 for wastewater study funded by city.
• Cottonwood Point Water and Sewer Association, $45,000, drinking water. Rest of eligible $90,000 funded by association.
• Firth, $30,000, drinking water. Rest of eligible $60,000 funded by city.
• Gooding, $40,000, drinking water; $20,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $80,000 for drinking water study and $40,000 for wastewater study funded by city.
• Granite Reeder Water and Sewer District, $20,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $40,000 funded by district.
• Groveland Water and Sewer District, $22,500, drinking water. Rest of eligible $45,000 funded by USDA Rural Development or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
• Hailey, $75,255, drinking water; $43,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $150,510 for drinking water study and $86,000 for wastewater study funded by city.
• Kuna, $55,654, drinking water; $174,850, wastewater. Rest of eligible $111,308 for drinking water study and $349,700 for wastewater study funded by city.
• Lava Hot Springs, $35,000, drinking water. Rest of eligible $70,000 funded by city.
• Montpelier, $27,500, drinking water; $25,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $55,000 for drinking water study and $50,000 for the wastewater study funded by city.
• Paris, $25,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $50,000 funded by city.
• Payette Lakes Recreational Water and Sewer District, $239,850, wastewater. Rest of eligible $479,700 funded by district.
• Plummer, $40,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $80,000 funded by city.
• Rupert, $60,000, drinking water. Rest of eligible $120,000 funded by city.
• Smelterville, $40,000, wastewater. Rest of eligible $80,000 funded by city.
• Victor, $64,957, wastewater. Rest of eligible $129,915 funded by city.