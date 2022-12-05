The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded grants totaling nearly $1.7 million to help 26 drinking water and wastewater systems study deficiencies and determine what improvements needed.

“Families, farmers, ranchers and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Gov. Brad Little said in a department news release. The systems are critical to the state’s way of life and economy, and the funding “aims to ensure that Idaho residents, especially those in our rural communities, can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come.”

