Concerns about respiratory problems associated with COVID-19 prompted Idaho agencies to ask the public to refrain from nonessential open burning.
Also recently, USDA Forest Service paused all spring prescribed-fire activity in Oregon and Washington.
Idaho departments of Environmental Quality, Lands, and Health and Welfare said in a news release that the public should refrain from residential and other non-essential open burning until further notice, and take preventative measures against smoke exposure. For essential burning, they urged following best smoke-management practices.
Agencies said first responders and other emergency services are operating at reduced capacity amid COVID-19 concerns, and have limited resources to respond to out-of-control burns. Moreover, smoke-exposure impacts can lead to unnecessary testing and self-isolation, and personal protective equipment to reduce smoke exposure is not readily available.
Irrigation districts recently have been burning canal and ditch banks to clear debris ahead of the 2020 season. Such burning is considered necessary. The districts are part of an agricultural sector exempted as an essential industry under Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 statewide stay-at-home order.
“We always are burning right until the point water is coming down the ditch,” Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District Superintendent Greg Curtis told Capital Press March 31.
NMID aims to provide water to all customers by around April 20 after starting main artery Ridenbaugh Canal April 1-2 and gradually filling all conveyances, he said. Start dates may vary among client systems offering pressurized delivery for sprinklers.
“The guys are always ‘burning ahead’ of the water,” Curtis said. “It’s kind of essential. If we don’t, debris can cause flooding.” Burns are kept as precise and manageable as possible.
Wind direction is considered, partly to limit smoke-inhalation risks downwind, he said. “As busy and as full as the valley is, it’s hard.” Given population gains in the Treasure Valley, “smoke is always going somewhere, and if we know somebody (downwind) has a breathing problem, we shut down.”
Debris from adjacent properties increasingly challenges NMID’a burning and other maintenance operations as people stay at home and work in their yards, Curtis said. The district encourages homeowners, many of whom placed trees at yard edges to increase fire-defensible space, to dispose of debris promptly.
State officials said nonessential, residential examples include burning limbs, leaves, yard trimmings and garden waste, as well as using burn barrels and fire pits. They recommend alternatives ranging from curbside pickup service and landfills to mulching, composting and chipping. They urge anyone who plans to burn to first contact a fire agency. Some local governments may have banned open burning already.