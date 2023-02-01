CORVALLIS, Ore. — For years, Matt Blakeley-Smith has wrestled with how to control flocks of pesky wild turkeys at Bald Hill Farm. 

Greenbelt Land Trust purchased the 587-acre ranch near Corvallis, Ore., in 2013. While a portion of the property is still used for cattle grazing, Blakeley-Smith, the organization's stewardship director, is primarily focused on restoring native oak and prairie habitat for rare and endangered species. 

