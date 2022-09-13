TANGENT, Ore. — Whispered prayers — individual, yet all at once, overlapping — rippled through a crowded tent where hundreds of people, mostly farmers, gathered to pray at a Willamette Valley farm on Tuesday.
Some people sat with hands folded or fingertips interlaced. Others clutched a cowboy hat or baseball cap. Still others raised their eyes and hands upward.
This group of farmers had come together for the second annual Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast, an event meant to bring together farmers of Christian faith to pray, encourage one another, sing country western-style worship music and express thanks for the year's harvest.
Farmers, ranchers and foresters said they had many reasons for attending the event: to build community, to seek encouragement, to pray for others and ask for prayer.
Some attendees said that farming is hard work and that their faith has kept them grounded and given them hope through challenging times.
Jennifer Mitchell, 45, of Creswell, who raises cattle and does artificial insemination work with cattle, said her faith carried her through a difficult period after her dad died in a logging accident.
"It was really hard, but I saw God's grace through it all. There's hope," said Mitchell.
Bill Buckley, 73, who raises Tennessee Walking Horses on a farm in Albany, said he similarly clung to his faith when facing the death of loved ones. His first wife died in an accident. A serious illness took his son's life. His daughter has been suffering from three serious medical conditions for the past six years.
"I've been through a lot," said Buckley. "But He (God) is good through it all."
Dallas Griffith, 32, who lives near Lebanon and works on a farm in Tangent, said his faith informs how he views his work as a farmer.
"I know God is in control of a lot of what we do out here," said Griffith, motioning to an expanse of fields around him. "We trust Him for things like good weather, safety."
And when things don't go well, Griffith said — such as when the weather turns sour — his faith gives him hope to keep going.
Carey Walters, 70, of Springfield, who works in transportation, said he was raised in a Christian home but walked away from his faith for many years and eventually returned at about age 40. He said he is glad that his mom never stopped praying for him, and he was at the prayer breakfast Tuesday in part to continue her tradition of praying for people.
"I got away from God for a long time," said Walters. "I praise God that He turned me back."
To his right, families laughed and chatted over breakfast. The air smelled of coffee and bacon.
Behind him, a small group of people were hugging, praying and crying.
Jenny Hitner, 32, who works in forest management, said she felt encouraged by Tuesday's event and was reminded that, among many farmers and ranchers, "faith is still alive."
