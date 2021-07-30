HERMISTON, Ore. — In the early 1980s, Tony Amstad bought a John Deere Model R diesel tractor, and his collection only grew from there.
"That was always kind of my favorite tractor," Amstad said. "After I bought that one, I got the disease."
Amstad has collected more than 100 John Deere and Caterpillar tractors — most of which he personally restored with the help of his nephew, Todd.
With his wife, DeAnn, Tony Amstad owns a 2,400-acre farm in Umatilla County, where they grow potatoes.
For the past two years, Amstad has been toying with the idea of parting with his tractors and "trying to get the courage to do it.”
Now, he is ready to pass his collection on.
On Aug. 21, the Amstads will auction their collection and a handful of classic automobiles.
Booker Auction Co. is in charge of the auction, which will be at the Amstad farm in Hermiston, Ore. Booker Auction is a multi-generational company based in Eltopia, Wash., and has been doing business with the Amstads for years.
"We're super excited about being able to showcase his legacy," said Camille Booker, a third-generation auctioneer.
An auction preview will be from 9 a.m to 6 p.m Aug. 20 and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at the Amstad farm, 79480 Canal Road, Hermiston.
A band will play in the afternoon, and food and beverages will be provided for visitors, said Booker.
The collection will also be available for online preview on Aug. 20. More information can be found about registration at www.bookerauction.com.
The auction will begin at noon Aug. 21 on-site and online.
"I've enjoyed them over the years and I just feel it is kind of time for me to get rid of them," Tony Amstad said. "I mean, I got good health, but I still think it's time for somebody else to enjoy them."