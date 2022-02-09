OLYMPIA — The Washington House on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation to help Whatcom County farmers and ranchers repair flood damage, though whether the bill will be funded won't be known for several more weeks.
Under House Bill 2051, the State Conservation Commission would award grants to producers whose operations were harmed in November flooding in Whatcom County.
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine. The bill originally proposed spending $600,000. The House Appropriations Committee, however, took the funding out of the bill.
Appropriations Committee Chairman Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, said the amount spent on relief will be decided in end-of-session budget talks between the House and Senate. The session is scheduled to adjourn March 10.
"We don't make appropriations in bills," Ormsby said.
The bill passed the House 94-0. The same measure was introduced in the Senate by Ferndale Republican Simon Sefzik.
The Senate agriculture committee endorsed the bill and sent it to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Grants could be used to cover operating costs or to make repairs, according to the bill. Producers would have to document losses.
"It was a pretty bad scene up there, and we want that agricultural area to back on its feet," said Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland.
