CH-47 Chinook helicopter

The military version of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter that crashed while fighting wildfires in Idaho.

 Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/U.S. Army

Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, officials said.

The Lemhi County Sheriffs Office said pilots Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died. They were employees of Anchorage-based Rotak Helicopter Services, contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Both were highly experienced pilots and military veterans.

