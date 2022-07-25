Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, officials said.
The Lemhi County Sheriffs Office said pilots Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died. They were employees of Anchorage-based Rotak Helicopter Services, contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Both were highly experienced pilots and military veterans.
“We are devastated to confirm that two pilots aboard our CH-47D Series Chinook helicopter perished in an accident Thursday afternoon (July 21) near Salmon as they worked to help contain the Moose Fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” Rotak said in a July 22 statement. Hayes and Bird were the helicopter’s only occupants.
“Our hearts go out to their families, friends and loved ones,” Rotak said. “We are grateful for the first responders and volunteers assisting in the response.”
The company voluntarily suspended operation of its other CH-47D until further notice. It is working with the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Forest Service and other agencies as they investigate.
Gov. Brad Little ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the firefighters.
The helicopter crashed in the Salmon River. Emergency crews were able to extricate the men and transport them to medical facilities, the Associated Press reported.
Nearly 700 firefighters have been battling the Moose Fire, which started July 17. The National Interagency Fire Center said in an incident report July 22 that nine helicopters were being used to support ground firefighting resources with water bucket drops.
The fire was burning on about 37 square miles July 22 and threatening several structures, and fire managers said the fire was expected to increase as hot, dry conditions continued in the region, AP reported. A “red flag” warning was issued in the area because wind gusts were expected to reach up to 35 mph.
