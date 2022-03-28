Canyon County, Idaho, leaders may set up separate citizen advisory committees on agriculture and on rural growth as part of the new comprehensive plan.
Development Services Director Steve Fultz and Elizabeth Allen, a county planner and the division manager for long-range planning, said the idea is in an early, conceptual phase, so details are yet to be worked out.
The committees could advise the planning and zoning commission and county commissioners on land-use issues, agriculture impacts or how proposals square with rural smart-growth principles, they said.
“We are seeking further direction from the (county commissioners) and from the P and Z commission,” Fultz said.
The fast-growing county is updating its comprehensive plan and future land-use map to provide a vision through 2030. The update is in draft form. Approval is expected later this year.
Fultz said citizen committees focused on agriculture and on rural growth issues could be incorporated into the updated comprehensive plan.
Allen said creating an agriculture committee has generated “positive feedback and excitement” from community members.
“While we as a county support ag and the preservation of ag, we realize growth is an important part of Canyon County as well,” Fultz said. “It’s a developing partnership, but we think it’s a partnership that can work.”
Members of the citizen committees could include representatives from the agriculture and development industries as well as specialists in water usage, environmental issues, and best practices for rural growth, he and Allen said.
County commissioners and the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 28 plan to hold a public workshop on the proposed update to the comprehensive plan. Public hearings are expected later.
Fultz started working for Canyon County in May 2021. He worked as economic development director for the city of Caldwell, which is the county seat, for 18 years.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.