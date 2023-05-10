Diesel prices (copy)

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts summer fuel prices won't be as high as in 2022.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Gasoline will be about 20% cheaper than last summer's record-setting prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted Tuesday.

Gasoline is expected to average $3.40 a gallon nationally and $4.30 a gallon on the West Coast between May and September, according to the EIA's short-term energy outlook.

