CARLTON, Ore. — The sounds of snorts fill a small pen as Perry McMillian slips his hand through the metal gate to feed thickly sliced apples to two piglets. One named Babe hoists her hooves onto the gate railing to gain leverage as she chomps down on the Granny Smith.
McMillian lives at Blanchet Farm, which is owned by Blanchet House, a nonprofit in Portland that provides food and housing for people in need. In 1962, Blanchet House bought the farm for $12,000, and now the 62 acres include fruit trees, vegetables, livestock, beehives and has provided a chance at long-term sobriety for hundreds of men recovering from substance use.
McMillian, 28, has called the farm home for a little over two weeks but previously lived on it for a few months a couple of years ago.
However, he said, this time it is going to be different.
“I was here two years ago and sometimes you're ready. Sometimes you're not. When you become ready, it's a completely different experience,” he said, “I had to go through the two worst years of my life before I was appreciating everything.”
The farm lies among the gentle hills of Yamhill County, Ore., southwest of Portland. Not only is it a pastoral backdrop but it also puts distance between the men and the city’s temptations.
Blanchet Farm is not a detox, medical or treatment facility. Through agriculture, it promotes self-sufficiency and confidence in recovery for men who have struggled with substance abuse. The men also have daily Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings at the farm.
“Most treatment programs are very cerebral. A lot of meetings, talking, writing, reading, journaling — not to knock those programs,” said Scott Kerman, executive director of Blanchet House. “But what can be missing for some individuals is that physical component — that tactile component — and the farm has actually been talked about as a chance to get your hands dirty.”
Men stay for up to 8 months with free room and board but can stay longer if their case manager recommends it. During the men’s first 90 days, they are assigned jobs such as grounds maintenance or tending the animals. McMillian wakes up early each morning to feed the pigs.
After three months, he will move to other jobs on the farm such as gardening or the woodshop and can seek work in the surrounding community to save money.
The program can handle up to 22 men at a time, and some travel from across the U.S to live at the farm.
“I've had guys from Boston, Florida, Texas,” said Ross Sears, Blanchet’s farm manager. “It's a unique program — it's peer run, and peer driven.”
Before he became an employee, Ross was a participant. He told Capital Press that without the facility and the other men he went through the program with, he would “have been dead years ago.”
New beginnings
The lyrics from “Kiss On My List” by Hall and Oates, swallow a large workshop; the only other sounds are sporadic whirls of metal as Jim Ellis drives a screw into a jewelry box.
“I spent the first half of my life messing things up and trying to keep up with the rat race,” he said, “and this is what it's gotten me. I mean, I wouldn't change it at all because it got me here and this is awesome and I've learned a lot of lessons. But I don't want to go back.”
Ellis, like many others on the farm, has spent his fair share of time in other types of rehab centers, trying to plant new roots.
But, he said, none of those other programs had the same impact as Blanchet.
“I couldn't believe it when I got here. It was amazing and was the most shocking thing because when I pulled up in the truck, everybody came out and shook my hand and said, ‘Hey, glad you're here.'
“I've been to a lot of institutions and rehabs and this place is probably the closest thing to utopia I've ever found,” he said.
As many in agriculture know, tending the land establishes a strong work ethic, and finishing a hard day's work is rewarding. But the payoff can be much more than a sense of accomplishment. It has long been connected to improved mental health and sobriety.
Studies by experts show that it can reduce anxiety, improve behaviors, teach patience and create a sense of purpose. Gardening is even considered a form of relapse prevention therapy, according to Alo House, a recovery center in California.
In addition, taking care of animals teaches the importance of selflessness.
“For guys who are struggling with addiction. It's such a selfish way of living because it's all about addiction,” said Kerman. “The opportunity to care for the animals is the first time for a lot of these guys — in a long time — to care for something outside of themselves. So that can be really transformative for these guys.”
Beekeeping
Across the farm from where Ellis works, Jordan Shahrazi, 26, layers a thin coat of smoke over a honey bee colony. His backdrop is a couple of men tending a lush garden.
“I never thought of myself as a beekeeper,” he said. “But when they were starting it up, and they mentioned that to me, I was like, ‘Well, I like learning skills,' and it helps my sobriety.”
Beekeeping is a calming and detail-oriented task. Shahrazi finds it therapeutic.
Before entering the program, at one point he experienced homelessness and addiction. After getting clean, and not wanting to relapse, he came to Blanchet Farm.
Shahrazi lived at the farm for about 17 months and is transitioning to a permanent, clean and sober house. He said he feels the program’s environment “matured” him, set a good routine, and prepared him for his next steps.
While living on the farm, Shahrazi enrolled in school and is now a sophomore at Portland Community College studying economics with ambitions to be a stockbroker. But he’s also interested in potentially minoring in something agriculture- or horticulture-related.
“I wasn’t too sure about school yet, but when I got here I was like, ‘I’m not all doomed to fail,’” he said. “So far, I've been able to work the hours that are required and I work extra hours for neighbors ... and I just feel more confident.”
Confidence in recovery
Besides establishing a strong work ethic and picking up new skills, the farm’s goal is to create a sense of confidence for men through their recovery.
“Sobriety is something that they have to work on every day for the rest of their life,” said Kerman. “So, it's not that they leave a farm and they have conquered their addiction, because that's not how it works. But they feel like they've gotten some stability in their addiction — that they're ready to sort of move forward with the next phase of their lives.”
In the barn, Molly, the farm’s resident cat, scutters across the damp cement, her golden fur highlighted by the sun slinking through the skylight above. Perry McMillian crouches down to pick her up, pulling her close to his chest in a cuddle.
“There's a lot of things I want in life, and this is the first step. I’m now finally ready for help and ready to move forward,” he said. “I'm here for some real hope, you know? This place gives you hope.”