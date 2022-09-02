BC four corners planes.jpg (copy)

Two scoopers dampen the Four Corners Fire's progress. The scoopers can drop 1,400-1,600 gallons of water at a time.

 Inciweb

Lower temperatures Sept. 2 were expected to help Four Corners Fire crews make progress ahead of hotter, windier conditions forecast for Labor Day weekend.

Jennifer Diamond, a public information officer for the 13,105-acre fire west of Cascade, Idaho, said crews are preparing for the weekend’s expected low relative humidity, high winds, and additional visitors.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you