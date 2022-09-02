Lower temperatures Sept. 2 were expected to help Four Corners Fire crews make progress ahead of hotter, windier conditions forecast for Labor Day weekend.
Jennifer Diamond, a public information officer for the 13,105-acre fire west of Cascade, Idaho, said crews are preparing for the weekend’s expected low relative humidity, high winds, and additional visitors.
“We are improving existing lines and mopping up areas,” she said.
Aerial infrared mapping showed the fire was 34% contained, down from 41% a day earlier. Diamond said crews did not lose containment, as the earlier percentage was an estimate.
Lightning started the fire Aug. 13.
A Sept. 2 InciWeb report said the day’s main goal was to build line on the east-southeast flank, and conduct small burnout operations if needed to keep the fire off private property. Crews were expected to continue to secure the perimeter on north, west and south sides.
Firefighters are “engaged around the entire fire,” Diamond said. They are working on jobs such as burnout operations, water handling, building and maintaining lines, and patrolling the contained area.
She said aerial operations are conducted based on need, visibility, and the availability of staff and ground support.
The Valley County Sheriff Aug. 27 initiated evacuations from Campbell Creek south to Raspberry Road. The sheriff Aug. 28 allowed homeowners back into the previously evacuated God’s Acres subdivision but said they should remain prepared to evacuate.
