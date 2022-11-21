Hemp processing plant fire

A fire at a hemp processing plant in rural north-central Oregon injured five workers and forced the entire town of Grass Valley to evacuate. 

GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Residents of a small town in rural north-central Oregon were forced to evacuate for nearly 24 hours after a hemp processing plant caught fire, injuring five employees.

The fire started about 3:40 p.m. Nov. 20 at the facility, operated by GVB Biopharma, and continued to burn overnight. 

