A firefighter surveys damage at the Wilbur-Ellis dry fertilizer storage and blending facility Oct. 23 in Moses Lake, Wash. The cause of the fire will be investigated, according to the company and law enforcement officials.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Fire marshals are investigating a fire at a Moses Lake, Wash., fertilizer plant that broke out Oct. 23.
Smoke was reported at the Wilbur-Ellis dry fertilizer storage and blending facility at 3:15 p.m Oct. 23, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
There were no injuries. Nobody was at work at the time the fire started, he said.
By the time emergency responders arrived, the facility was "fully involved" in the fire, Foreman said.
"Within 45 minutes, the structure was weakened enough by the fire that the structure itself collapsed," he said.
The fire continued to burn overnight and eventually burned itself out.
Firefighters remained on the scene.
"It was the best strategy to prevent any water runoff with any chemicals in it," Foreman said.
The sheriff's office hopes to receive records from Wilbur-Ellis about the inventory of fertilizer products, Foreman said.
It's speculated that no fertilizer ignited, he said.
"It was more the structure itself," he said. "As it heated, several products were inside, of course. They off-gassed a bit and caused the smoke to be a risk. But the risk decreased once the structure collapsed."
A light wind was blowing from the southwest. The sheriff's office sent a shelter-in-place notification to a handful of homeowners northeast of the fire. That notification remains in effect until further notice "due to air quality issues caused by the smoldering debris."
The facility employs six people. The building was built in 2015, said Jeanne Forbis, Wilbur-Ellis vice president of communications.
"We appreciate the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County firefighters," the company said in a statement. "An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted."
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com