Fertilizer plant fire

A firefighter surveys damage at the Wilbur-Ellis dry fertilizer storage and blending facility Oct. 23 in Moses Lake, Wash. The cause of the fire will be investigated, according to the company and law enforcement officials.

 Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Fire marshals are investigating a fire at a Moses Lake, Wash., fertilizer plant that broke out Oct. 23.

Smoke was reported at the Wilbur-Ellis dry fertilizer storage and blending facility at 3:15 p.m Oct. 23, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you