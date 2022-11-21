Hemp processing plant fire

 Sherman County Sheriff's Office

GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — A fire at a hemp processing plant in rural north-central Oregon has injured at least five workers and forced the evacuation of the entire town. 

Authorities reported the fire started Sunday afternoon at the facility, owned by GVB Biopharma, and continued to burn overnight. Evacuations were ordered for all residents in Grass Valley, population 155, due to combustible chemicals on site that could cause an explosion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

