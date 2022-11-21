GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — A fire at a hemp processing plant in rural north-central Oregon has injured at least five workers and forced the evacuation of the entire town.
Authorities reported the fire started Sunday afternoon at the facility, owned by GVB Biopharma, and continued to burn overnight. Evacuations were ordered for all residents in Grass Valley, population 155, due to combustible chemicals on site that could cause an explosion.
Residents were allowed to return home late Monday morning once officials from the state Fire Marshal's Office, Department of Environmental Quality and hazmat crews determined it was safe.
According to a post on the Sherman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, five employees suffered burns in the fire. Of those, one had "significant burns."
Jim Mish, president and CEO of 22nd Century Group Inc. — the parent company of GVB Biopharma — said the injuries were not life-threatening. A cause for the fire has not been determined.
"We're in a full assessment mode," Mish said. "Obviously, our main focus right now is around the individuals injured, their families and really working with the emergency response teams that came to the scene."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.