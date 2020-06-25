Online stress training specifically developed for employees and members of the Farm Credit Council, American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union is now available to anyone in agriculture and the public.
The free online training was developed by extension personnel at Michigan State University and the University of Illinois and is underwritten by the Farm Credit Council.
The course teaches people communication skills and warning signs of stress and suicide and how to help, said Ray Atkinson, director of strategic communications for Farm Bureau.
The training can help farmers, their families and neighbors identify and cope with stress and learn effective communication strategies and how to connect farmers and ranchers with mental health and other resources.
While it can help people with their own stress, it’s more designed to help people recognize the signs in others and know where to point them for help, he said.
“Farmers help farmers, we know that,” he said.
The course uses farmer-specific scenarios to help people identify warning signs and learn communication skills to help others who might be at risk, he said.
For example, an operation looking weedy or run down could be a warning sign. A farmer seeing that could mention to that neighbor he noticed he hasn’t seen him in the coffee shop lately and ask what’s going on, he said.
It also trains farmers on staying with the stressed person, following up and helping the person get resources to handle the stress, he said.
This is a particularly stressful time in agriculture, he said.
Farmers and ranchers were already dealing with low commodity prices, low farm income, trade wars, weather, natural disasters and anything else. Add the COVID-19 pandemic to that and the stress is multiplied, he said.
“Farmers are hurting, and they’re under a ton of stress,” he said.
Farm Bureau hopes anyone who knows someone struggling will take advantage of “this potential lifeline,” Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in a press release.
“Families don’t have to face today’s stresses and heavy burden alone,” he said.
Three in five rural Americans live in areas without enough mental healthcare providers to serve the population, Rob Larew, Farmers Union president, said in the press release.
“The pandemic hasn’t made things any easier. Social distancing requirements have limited in-person care, and many farmers have lost off-farm jobs that provided their health insurance, he said.
These circumstances have made the community-led mental health strategies in the online training all the more critical, he said.