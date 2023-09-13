IMG_3697

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted Sept. 12 fall diesel prices will be higher than it forecasted in August.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

U.S. diesel prices will be higher this fall than previously forecast, pushed up by increasing oil prices and decreasing inventories, the Energy Information Administration predicted Sept. 12.

Diesel will average $4.31 a gallon nationwide for the final quarter of the year, according to the EIA's short-term energy outlook. The EIA in August forecast diesel would average $4.17 a gallon.

