Last year, the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch couldn't have its annual fundraising barbecue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it'll be back this Saturday.
Doors open at 2 p.m at 21214 W. McFarlane Road in Medical Lake, Wash. Food is served at 4 p.m, and the free event includes an auction and live music.
"Back in the good old days when we were young, families had picnics and invited friends and neighbors and so on," said Craig Grub, a board member for the nonprofit organization. "This is kind of a carry-over from that."
Attendees are asked to bring a side dish.
Brothers Carl Grub, 84, and Craig Grub, 74, came up with the original idea for the ranch, which opened in 2009.
The 115-acre ranch provides a place for 4-H and FFA members to keep their animals — steers, pigs, lambs and goats — at no charge. Students must buy their animals, feed them and clean and maintain the pens.
The ranch currently serves 30 youths raising pigs, 10 raising sheep, 2 raising goats, 3 raising steers, and 5 others who practice trap shooting on the ranch property.
"All our pens were full," Craig Grub said.
The ranch began building an addition to the pig barn last fall because more room is needed. The basic shell is up, but insulation, interior walls and a water system are still needed.
"It got cold and we're all old, so we postponed it for spring," Craig Grub said. "Spring came and went, and we're into summer, so hopefully ... it will all come together this fall sometime."
The ranch is in "dire need" of a "real" sheep barn, Craig Grub said. Currently, they use an expanded former horse barn.
They hope to construct the facility in 2022 if they can find funding. Craig Grub declined to estimate the cost.
"I'd hate to guess," he said with a laugh. "It's going to be spendy, though, because it's going to be a good, good building."
The majority of participating youths don't come from a farm or a ranch.
"That's the neat part, because you never know where these young people are going to end up — what position or political office or whatever," Craig Grub said. "They might have a soft spot in their heart for agriculture if they're dealing with it."
"The youth ranch was set up to keep good kids doing good things ... through agriculture," said Carl Grub, who is also treasurer of the board.
The Medical Lake, Wash., ranch was originally owned by the Jensen family, and Carl Grub purchased the ranch from them. It is named in the family's honor.