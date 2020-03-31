Idaho officials reported no major damage and found no initial problems with oil and gas wells in Payette County following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that shook the state’s central mountains March 31.
The Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release that its Division of Minerals, Public Trust, and Oil and Gas is working with operators to conduct the checks. More inspections are planned this week.
Initial checks of surface mines, located across the state, also have not indicated any problems. The department said its field staff will continue to work with mine operators and state and federal agencies.
Evaluations aim to identify potential damage to earthen dams and holding ponds.
The day after the earthquake, authorities near the epicenter said there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.
Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, said calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. March 31, but all appears to be well in central Idaho region. The county has roughly 4,300 residents.
“It’s wonderful — we got a lot of calls, but no damage and no injuries,” she said.
At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey by mid-morning, with the largest magnitude 4.6.
More than 2 million people live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to USGS. The temblor was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian, near the rural mountain town of Stanley.
The USGS predicts residents are likely to feel aftershocks for the next week or so, but the chance of one reaching magnitude 6 or higher is estimated at about 2%.