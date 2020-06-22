PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Each year starting in June, Gisler Farms is the talk of Tulare County, Calif.
Customers old and new count down the days to the opening of the drive-thru cornstand that the family farmers are famous for. And when it opens each day, cars line up for blocks to purchase the freshly picked sweet yellow and white corn, which is sold in baker’s dozen bags of 13 ears for $7.00 a bag.
Farmers Dave and Kim Gisler love that Gisler Farms Sweet Corn Drive-Thru has become a community tradition that so many look forward to each summer.
In the early 1970s Dave’s parents, Leo and Helen Gisler, decided to open a corn stand in Porterville.
“When their three kids went off to college there was a break until Dave and I got married and started it up again in 1986,” said wife Kim as they went about setting up the stand for the day’s business.
“We pick the corn daily and usually sell out around noon or early afternoon. If we do have any left at the end of the day, we donate it in the community. I love seeing our customers come back year after year, and then we always get new ones, too,” explained Kim.
“And, we try to stay open until the Fourth of July but it just depends on the heat and its effect on the corn,” added Kim.
Once the corn is picked and sorted, it is loaded onto trailers and driven into town about five miles away. The trailers are backed into the stand and the selling begins.
In addition to the corn, if customers get to the stand early enough, they can also purchase vine ripe tomatoes, onions and squash.
With the COVID-19 situation, customers were worried that the stand would not open, but the way it is set up, it pretty much already met all of the social distancing requirements. Customers drive up to the stand and are greeted by a friendly staff member who asks how many bags they want of which type of corn. The corn is pre-packaged so there is very little wait time and then the corn is placed in the vehicle by an employee.
Customers can also walk up to the stand and follow the directions and markings to maintain the required 6 feet of social distancing.
Gisler Farms is a favorite summer job for area youths, with brothers and sisters joining the team from year to year. They open the drive-thru stand mid-June, which works out great as their crew is out of school or college for the summer.
Irene Andrade is the youngest of five children in her family. All have worked a summer job at the Gisler stand.
“It is a fun job. We get here about 6 a.m. and start sorting the corn and then head into the stand at 8:30 a.m. and then it just takes off. We have customers coming all day until we run out. We stay really busy,” said Andrade.
Dave and Kim Gisler are picky about the corn they sell and the crew goes through each ear as it is packaged and culls anything with a bad tip or hint of insect damage. For that reason, they have a huge repeat customer base. Some people head over every other day because they know the corn is picked fresh daily.
The drive-thru cornstand is a form of diversification for this family of farmers who commercially grow broccoli and spinach for a packer-processor.
“We stay busy in the cool season with the broccoli and spinach,” said Kim. “So the corn is our off-season crop. It is as much about pleasing our customers and keeping the tradition going as it is about the corn. So many of our customers have watched our family grow up at the cornstand. It is something we truly enjoy doing.”