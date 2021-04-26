CANBY, Ore. — In the past 34 years, Ag Fest organizers have always kept the event focused on making agricultural education fun and hands-on, executive director Michele Ruby said. “Given the pandemic, we can only stick to one: making ag education fun.”
This year’s drive-thru version — state COVID rules prevented the usual up close and personal experience — was like starting over, with a fraction of the usual planning time, but the board, volunteers, sponsors and ag community pulled together and were pleased with the result.
Setting the stage for the drive-thru event was a sprawling table — set for 168 diners.
“That’s the average number of people a farmer can feed every day,” Ruby explained.
The next stop was a pioneer scene complete with a covered wagon, open fire cooking and Cynthia Christensen of the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center operating a spinning wheel.
“The kids like to stop and chat a little bit, but when I’m spinning, they’re much more intent,” Christensen said. “Spinning always gets people’s attention.”
The parade of cars and mini-vans then rolled through a display of an antique tractor followed by the latest in farm machinery.
“The kids can’t take their pictures inside the giant tires, but they still ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ over it,” Ruby said.
Next up, Cole Wilson, 8, displayed his chickens and calves and greeted guests with enthusiasm. His flock of 13 chickens — not counting the chicks — kept him busy and yielded eggs.
His two calves are bottle-fed. “They don’t really recognize me right now because normally I’m in my pajamas when I feed them,” he said.
Amy and Gerry Preston toured Ag Fest in their mini-van with their children. They said they found the event a good conversation-starter on all things ag.
“We both have farming and ranching backgrounds, and we want the kids to know about this stuff,” Amy Preston said. “It was fun to get out on a Friday afternoon and do something together; it’s a real success and all the giveaways were a nice treat.”
Since kids couldn’t get their hands dirty at the show, the Oregon Association of Nurseries handed out information and bags of plants for children to take home and grow.
There were also rotating exhibits of dogs herding ducks and llamas and sheep being sheared.
Dairy Princess Ambassadors Samantha Arnold of Clackamas County and Libby Glassley of Yamhill and Polk counties greeted mini-vans and cars with “Ag-venture” goody bags and pointed them toward the Oregon Dairy Women and their ice cream, milkshakes and grilled cheese sandwiches.
Pointing out the animals, the Schlip kids leaned out the car windows to see as much as possible.
“They wanted to get outside with the animals, of course,” mom Kayla Schlip said. “It was fun, different and the kids really enjoyed it — even the baby.”
By Sunday afternoon 766 cars — nearly 4,000 people — had toured the Drive-Thru Ag Fest.
“It’s definitely slower than our usual 20,000 people but it feels so good to see families enjoying something focused on agriculture, having that dialogue and just seeing smiles on people’s faces,” Ruby said. “You can’t put a price on that.”