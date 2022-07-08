Diesel and gasoline prices declined slightly in the first week of July after hitting record highs in late June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported July 7.
Diesel averaged $5.67 a gallon nationally, down 10.8 cents from a week before. Prices still topped $6 a gallon in California, Oregon and Washington, a level reached in early May.
Crude oil prices, responsible for about half of the cost of diesel at the pump, declined slightly in late June, according to the EIA's weekly petroleum report, also released Thursday.
Also, oil refineries increased production in the last week of June, while gasoline consumption has been on a downward trend since April, likely at least partly due to high fuel prices, the EIA said.
EIA usually reports fuel prices weekly, but computer problems had prevented the agency reporting prices since mid-June. The catch-up report showed prices were rising until late June.
Regular gasoline averaged $4.77 a gallon on July 4, down 10 cents from the week before. Gasoline in California, Oregon and Washington stayed over $5 a gallon, a threshold broached in mid-March.
California had the country's highest diesel and gas prices. Diesel was $6.77 a gallon, down 8.4 cents from the week before, while gas was $6.04, down 9.6 cents.
Oregon and Washington are grouped with several other Western states, where diesel averaged $6.03 a gallon, down 11 cents, and gas was $5.32 a gallon, down 7.4 cents.
In Idaho and other Rocky Mountain states, diesel was $5.73 a gallon, down 3.8 cents. Rocky Mountain gas prices bucked the trend, rising to $5 a gallon, up 1.7 cents.
Nationwide, gasoline prices were up 61% in June compared to the year before, the EIA reported.
With COVID restrictions easing, gas consumption rose from mid-2020 until April. Since then, gas consumption has been 3% less than during the same period in 2021.
