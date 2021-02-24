The Capital Press is working on a story about rural restaurant closures across California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho during the pandemic.
In rural areas, where a single restaurant or cafe is often the central meeting place of a small community, its loss can mean a lot to residents' social lives and the local economy.
Can you name a restaurant in a small or rural community that permanently closed during COVID-19? If so, please contact Capital Press reporter Sierra McClain at 509-699-9099 or smcclain@capitalpress.com.