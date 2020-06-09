Demonstrations against racism and police violence triggered by the death of George Floyd have spread beyond major urban centers and into small cities and towns across the rural West.
In California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho during the past week, thousands of people have attended vigils and protests in response to Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
But in rural America, where the initials "BLM" have long meant Bureau of Land Management, "Black Lives Matter" protests have often taken a different flavor than urban demonstrations.
According to police and news reports, protests — often with hundreds of attendees — have popped up across rural Oregon in Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Coquille, Prineville, Monmouth, Burns, Grants Pass, John Day, Bend, Hood River, Ontario, Medford, Roseburg and other towns.
In Idaho, demonstrations have taken place in Sandpoint, Idaho Falls, Ketchum and Twin Falls.
Larger cities in agriculture-driven states have also joined the mix. Five consecutive nights last week, thousands of people protested in Boise.
In California, protesters have turned out in small towns and cities ranging from Eureka to Arcata.
In Washington state, hundreds gathered each in Lake Stevens, St. Helens, Monroe and more than a dozen other towns.
"I've never been so proud to be part of Monroe than right now," said Isaiah Cole, a Monroe protest organizer who identifies as white and African American. With a population of 19,776, Monroe is 30 miles northeast of Seattle.
According to official reports and protesters' accounts, rural people carried signs and chanted messages such as "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace." Some wore masks and others didn't, emblematic of continued unease about COVID-19.
In all, more than 580 U.S. cities have held protests, according to a USA Today tally.
Across the nation, calls are mounting from some activists and elected officials to downsize or even abolish police departments.
These calls are often strongest in metropolitan areas such as in Los Angeles, where $1.8 billion is spent on police annually — more than half the city's general fund.
City council budgets show smaller towns often direct a large portion of the general fund to police, too. In Oregon, 29% of Pendleton's general fund goes to police. It's 56% in La Grande, 43% in Hermiston and 42% in Ontario.
But unlike metro areas, polls show rural protesters are far less likely to demand defunding or downsizing local police forces. Rural rallies, especially in the Northwest, appear focused more on solidarity, anti-racism and accountability for those in power.
Stories of violence have topped headlines across the nation, but rural protesters' interactions with local police forces have often been tamer and resulted in far fewer arrests.
Peter Walters, a Pendleton resident who participated in recent protests, said most of the protesters were not calling for radical transformation of the local police department.
"I would say protests here have remained focused on the macro issues," said Walters. "The chants were mostly, 'Black Lives Matter.' There were a few people with signs like 'end qualified immunity' or 'defund the police,' but that was rare. Here, the protests were mostly meant as solidarity with the overall state of race relations in the country."
Stuart Roberts, Pendleton's chief of police, told the Capital Press the department has not received any specific demands for reform from citizens.
Roberts said he thinks urban agencies are likelier to "push numbers" when hiring new officers. But rural police departments, he said, also have room for improvement.
"If you don't evolve, you're not doing your job," said Roberts.
Jason Edmiston, chief of police in Hermiston, said he thinks in some ways rural police departments are ahead of those in urban centers.
For example, Hermiston's police force has been using body cameras for six years, while Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in April body cameras are not affordable.
Edmiston defended police as "misunderstood," yet said officers should listen and show humility.
"The biggest ask I have to my community is just: have faith that we're going to do the best we can, and when we don't, we need to stand up and say: 'We could have done that better,'" said Edmiston.
Although rural protesters have remained largely peaceful, some community members say they experienced fear.
Pendleton protesters told the Capital Press they were disappointed police gave credence to unsubstantiated rumors about members of "Antifa" potentially being bused into the community. Antifa is short for radical groups that characterize themselves as "anti-fascists."
The rumors turned out to be misinformation circulated on social media, but that didn't stop locals from arming themselves to protect their homes and businesses. Police reports say last week residents were seen open-carrying full magazines, long rifles, hunting rifles, AR-15s and handguns as they braced for Antifa attacks that never came.
Some police departments have received reports from organizers that they plan to continue leading protests every weekend this month.
Oregon has a black population of 3%, according to the most recent Census Bureau figures, yet protesters say they are amazed by how many black people, along with other minorities, have turned out to protest.
"We are watching a revolution happen. People are realizing what is happening in America today, and they are saying enough is enough," Ebby Thayer, a black La Grande resident and college student, told the La Grande Observer newspaper.
Steven Beda, a University of Oregon professor who researches rural protest movements, said since the 1940s, people in agricultural communities have protested over labor, social conditions and ethnic inequalities.
"We're not really living in a unique moment," said Beda. "Moments like this have been episodic. What I think is notable about this is that when people think of the rural West, they think of predominantly white communities. And in this moment, minorities are claiming their visibility in the rural West, like: I'm here too."