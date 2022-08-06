Wildfire

Idaho wildfire crews were working to control an outbreak of small fires near Boise.

 Inciweb

Firefighters were working Aug. 5 to control an outbreak of fires that started in brush near Boise.

Good coordination among rural, municipal and federal crews from around the Treasure Valley “really allowed us to gain the upper hand on these fires,” said Brandon Hampton, fire information officer with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise district. “We train all winter for these kinds of events, and when they work, it’s wonderful.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you