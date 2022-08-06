Firefighters were working Aug. 5 to control an outbreak of fires that started in brush near Boise.
Good coordination among rural, municipal and federal crews from around the Treasure Valley “really allowed us to gain the upper hand on these fires,” said Brandon Hampton, fire information officer with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise district. “We train all winter for these kinds of events, and when they work, it’s wonderful.”
Fine fuels, which plumped during southwest Idaho’s unusually wet late spring, have dried in recent high heat.
“In the past week of having these high temperatures, over the century mark, fuels have dried out quite readily and are quite receptive to fire starts,” Hampton said.
However, “we had the weather on our side,” he said. Temperatures cooled, humidity increased and wind was minimal Aug. 5.
Hampton said crews were expected to contain and control most of the fires by late afternoon Aug. 5. The causes remain under investigation.
The northernmost fires were near Pierce Park Lane and Cartwright Road in the northwest Boise foothills. The Cartwright Fire was about 10 acres, the Pierce Fire less than an acre.
Southernmost were the Mora and King fires, at 13 acres and 10 acres, respectively, near Interstate 84 and Blacks Creek Road southeast of Boise.
Other fires include Mile Marker 59, about 13 acres south of the Eisenman Road interchange with I-84; Spring, about 10.5 acres near Spring Shores Marina north of Lucky Peak Dam; and Discovery, 5 acres at the Discovery Park picnic area on Idaho 21 below the dam.
Small spot fires started at Idaho 21’s mile marker 20, and near that highway’s high bridge over Lucky Peak Reservoir at Robie Creek.
