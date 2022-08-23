BLM responds fires

Firefighters are controlling two wildfires in eastern Oregon.

Crews have made progress on Hat Top and Sag rangeland fires, which started Aug. 19 in eastern Oregon.

Brent Meisinger, U.S. Bureau of Land Management Vale District deputy fire management officer, said Aug. 22 the 1,200-acre Hat Top Fire was about 75% contained.

