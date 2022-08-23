Crews have made progress on Hat Top and Sag rangeland fires, which started Aug. 19 in eastern Oregon.
Brent Meisinger, U.S. Bureau of Land Management Vale District deputy fire management officer, said Aug. 22 the 1,200-acre Hat Top Fire was about 75% contained.
The 266-acre Sag Fire was expected to be controlled late Aug. 22. Its cause is under investigation. It is four miles south of Halfway, Ore., on BLM and private land.
The Vale District said the Hat Top Fire burned parts of priority sage grouse habitat, the Camp Creek Wilderness Study Area and Lake Ridge, which is an area of environmental concern. There were no reports of damage to private property or infrastructure. The fire is 13 miles southeast of Juntura.
Meisinger said aircraft retardant and bucket drops substantially boosted progress on the lightning-caused Hat Top Fire, which burned in rough terrain inaccessible to engines. Ground access was on foot or by utility vehicle.
On the Sag Fire, “the resources were there,” he said. “They were aggressive on initial attack and were able to work on it quickly, containing the fire and keeping it to a small footprint.”
