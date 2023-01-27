Phosphate mine (copy) (copy)

Phosphate ore is processed at a southeast Idaho mine. A federal judge has decided that the Bureau of Land Management didn't adequately assess the environmental impact of a proposed mine in the region.

Environmental harms, including to sage grouse habitat, were not adequately addressed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in approving a new phosphate mine in southeast Idaho, a federal judge has ruled.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians sued the Bureau of Land Management and the Interior Department over BLM’s approval of the Caldwell Canyon open-pit phosphate mine in southeast Idaho.

