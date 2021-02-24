A case spawned by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's opposition to removing river gravel to protect farmland went to an appeals court Tuesday, one of two lawsuits alleging Inslee uses his veto pen to legislate.
Washington's constitution allows governors to veto appropriations and even entire sections of a bill, powers not granted to the president. The two suits accuse Inslee of going even further and crossing out sentences, changing what lawmakers passed.
In one case, waiting to be heard by the state Supreme Court, the Democratic-controlled Legislature alleges Inslee wrongly vetoed a one-sentence provision in a transportation spending bill in 2019.
The provision barred the Department of Transportation from considering "fuel type" in awarding transit grants. The provision conflicted with moving to biofuel and electric vehicles, according to Inslee.
Also in 2019, lawmakers sent Inslee an orca-recovery bill that authorized removing gravel pushing rivers against farmland in Grays Harbor, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
Environmental groups opposed the pilot projects, which were in its own section of the orca bill and vulnerable to a veto.
To safeguard the projects from a veto, lawmakers embedded in another part of the bill what the Inslee administration regarded as a "poison pill."
It said that if Inslee canceled the gravel mining, Fish and Wildlife couldn't raise penalties for disturbing riverbeds to $10,000 from $100 a day.
Inslee crossed out the prohibition, vetoing less than a whole section, and ordered Fish and Wildlife to raise fines anyway.
In his veto message, Inslee said the gravel projects didn't belong in an orca-recovery bill and accused the Legislature of intentionally impeding his veto authority.
The Building Industry Association of Washington sued, arguing the veto was unconstitutional and that builders could be exposed to stiffer fines than contemplated by the Legislature.
Four state senators — Republicans Steve O'Ban and Michael Padden and Democrats Steve Hobbs and Kevin Van De Wege — have filed a brief supporting the builders.
The senators argue that Inslee's veto sets a dangerous precedent and that he compounded the abuse by ordering up a fine-setting rule that lawmakers didn't pass.
On Tuesday, Deputy Solicitor General Alicia Young defended Inslee's veto. She told the Court of Appeals Division II that legislators crafted the bill to evade the governor's veto authority.
"The governor responded logically and appropriately when he vetoed exactly the manipulative language that the Legislature imposed in this case," she said.
Meanwhile, farmland in Grays Harbor continues to erode along the Satsop River, the site of one of the three projects vetoed by Inslee.
Scott Boettcher, staff to a flood control board made up of cities and counties in the region, said Wednesday progress has been made in protecting a road and well threatened by the river.
Plans to protect farmland downriver are being developed, he said.
"The river keeps wanting to go the west. It's terrible," he said. "It's terrible to see this farmland washing away. There isn't anyone who doesn't agree with that."