The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday narrowly approved a plan intended to help the declining Blue Mountain elk herd by allowing hunters to shoot a few more cougars.
The 5-4 vote came after a long discussion about whether Fish and Wildlife biologists had enough information to finger cougars as the reason too few elk calves are surviving.
The minority sought other reasons. Commissioner Melanie Rowland suggested that elk eat agricultural crops because they don't have enough natural forage.
Fish and Wildlife game division manager Anis Aude said elk eat crops "because it's like putting out ice cream."
He assured commissioners that there is enough elk habitat in the Blue Mountains. "The issue is not habitat limitation. It is predation," Aude said.
Fish and Wildlife estimates there are 3,600 elk in the southeast Washington herd, well below the department's goal of 5,500.
The herd lost 20% of its population between 2015-17. The department reduced hunting, but the decline continues.
Cougars preying on newborn calves is the herd's top problem, department biologists say.
To help more elk calves survive, biologists recommended letting hunters who come across and kill a cougar to buy a second cougar tag for the season.
The overall harvest limit for the Blue Mountains of 22 cougars would stay the same. Hunters took 19 cougars last year.
The department doesn't know whether any more cougars will be harvested. But if a few more cougars are taken, it might help the elk herd, Aude said.
Environmental groups were hostile to the proposal at a public hearing in June, accusing the department of catering to hunters.
Rowland said she was concerned the department was planning to kill predators "casually."
"For some reason, we want more elk, and I can't figure out why we want more elk, except to have more elk for hunters," said Rowland, a recent Gov. Jay Inslee appointee.
Commissioner Lorna Smith suggested the state "lower its expectations" for the elk herd and cautioned against doing anything to hurt the cougar population.
Aude replied that cougars throughout the West have proved resilient to increased harvests. "It is not difficult for cougars to rebound," he said. "The elk are declining; the cougars are not."
Smith, Rowland and Commissioners Tim Ragen and Barbara Baker voted against the proposal.
Commissioners Molly Linville, Kim Thorburn, Don McIsaac, John Lehmkuhl and Jim Anderson supported it.
McIsaac said the commission's mandate includes maximizing hunting opportunities and that the department shouldn't let predator-prey problems get out of hand.
"I think being overly protective of cougars makes you lean back and say, 'Wait a minute,'" he said.
"With the increase in human interactions with cougars over the last five to 10 years, you can be left with the feeling the cougar population is increasing," McIsaac said.