Electric vehicle charging station (copy)

An electric car charging station.

 Sungsu Han/Shutterstock.com

As of early Tuesday, the department had posted 52 comments. Remarks vary in length and depth and viewpoints, but all are apparently irrelevant.

The ban is inevitable, according to Ecology, given that Washington legislators in 2020 ordered the department to do whatever California did about requiring zero-emission vehicles.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you