LIND, Wash. — Organizers of a popular Eastern Washington combine demolition derby have canceled the event for a second straight year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's really the only decision," said Josh Knodel, a Lind, Wash., farmer and chairman of the Lind Lions Club, which sponsors the event each year as a fundraiser.
The board recently met with the Adams County Health Department director, who outlined the requirements necessary for a safe event. They included limiting the number of spectators to 25% of capacity and hiring extra security.
"It would be too hard for us as a club to enforce those restrictions," Knodel told the Capital Press.
Operating with a smaller audience without raising ticket prices wouldn't work, he said.
"The only reason the Lions Club puts the combine derby on is for a fundraiser," Knodel said. "If we can't make any money at it, it kind of defeats the purpose."
The event typically draws 5,000 to 6,000 people each year.
"It wouldn't be the same event people are used to," he said. "It's not worth the headache and leaving a bad taste in people's mouths. That's not what we want to do as a club."
Knodel said it costs $20,000 to put on the event. The club typically makes a profit of $25,000, which goes back into the Lind community.
This year, Knodel expects the club to dig into reserves to continue supporting the community.
"We've always been prepared for a rainy day," Knodel said. "I guess all these people all these years who have criticized us for not spending all of our money every year, well, now it's going to pay off."