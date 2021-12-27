ALBANY, Ore. — A Los Angeles-based private equity firm is poised to take majority ownership of Coastal Farm & Ranch as the company expands its footprint across the Northwest.
Coastal, which operates 20 farm retail stores in Oregon and Washington, announced the deal with Nolan Capital on Dec. 27. Terms were not released.
Buzz Wheeler, the owner of Coastal since 1990, will maintain an ownership stake and continue to serve on the board of directors. CEO Lori McKinnon will also continue in her role.
“Building Coastal Farm & Ranch into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of our support for Northwest communities,” Wheeler said in a statement. “This decision was made with the utmost care for my family, our employees and the company’s future.”
Nolan Capital is a family firm managed by Peter Nolan that invests primarily in family-owned businesses “with exceptional track records,” according to the announcement.
“We are transitioning Coastal from one West Coast family to another, and I am confident that the business is set up for continued success with Lori and Nolan Capital,” Wheeler said.
Coastal was founded in in 1963 in Albany, Ore. Under Wheeler and McKinnon’s leadership, the company currently employs 1,100 associates at 20 locations.
With Wheeler nearing retirement, he sought a partner that could maintain the Coastal’s momentum, success and culture. Peter Nolan brings more than 35 years of investment experience to the table. He is the former managing partner and current senior advisor of Leonard Green & Partners, a leading firm with more than $50 billion in capital.
Larry Hayward, CEO of Del Mar Ventures in San Diego, will also join Coastal’s ownership group and serve as non-executive chairman of the board. He will play a strategic role in advising the company’s growth. Hayward was previously the CEO of Leslie’s Poolmart and Carr-Gottstein Foods Co.
“Coastal’s growth and resiliency is a testament to the team, culture and operation that Buzz has created,” Nolan said. “Lori also excels in her multi-faceted leadership role and we can trust that with her heading up operations, the company is in a strong position for continued success. With the collective knowledge, expertise and resources of our partnership, we can grow Coastal into one of the leading retail brands on the West Coast.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.