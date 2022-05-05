The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has dug in against a proposal to build a 2,390-acre solar-power plant close to the state's largest collection of greater sage grouse.
More studies won't change the department's opposition to the Badger Mountain Solar Energy Project, as proposed by Avangrid Renewables, said Michael Ritter, Fish and Wildlife's lead on solar and wind projects.
Fish and Wildlife aired its concerns several months ago and recently reenforced them to the state's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
"We keep reiterating the same thing," Ritter said.
Avangrid proposes to build the 200-megawatt solar plant near East Wenatchee in north-central Washington on mostly agricultural land leased from private landowners and the Department of Natural Resources.
A Spanish company, Iberdola Group, owns Avangrid. Iberdola describes itself as one of the three largest renewable energy companies in the world.
Avangrid is currently doing an in-depth environmental study. The state Attorney General's Office, assigned to be lawyer for the environment, warns that not building the solar plant could worsen climate change.
Fish and Wildlife, supported by environmental groups, has spotlighted the threat to the greater sage grouse. The bird is not federally protected, but Fish and Wildlife lists it as an endangered state species.
An Avangrid spokesman said in an email Thursday that the company as committed to working with stakeholders to address concerns.
"In siting and designing the project, Avangrid Renewables has taken a thoughtful and transparent approach to avoid impacts to natural resources," the spokesman said.
Greater sage grouse assemble in two places in Washington. The largest gathering is about five miles from Avangrid's proposed project. Sage grouse have been known to come closer. Fish and Wildlife suggests Avangrid find another site.
A recent survey found 28 male greater sage grouse on Badger Mountain. Males are easier to count because of their showy style. A solar-power plant close to the lek could be the end of greater sage grouse in Washington, Ritter said.
"It's their last stronghold, and it ain't much of one," he said. "You don't know how the disturbance will change the landscape."
Seattle-based Conservation Northwest said Fish and Wildlife already has presented enough evidence to block the project and warns breaking ground likely will cause the bird's extinction in Washington.
Assistant Attorney General Megan Sallomi, counsel for the environment, said the environmental study should probe the project's impact on greater sage grouse and other wildlife.
She also said the site council should consider whether the project will reduce greenhouse gases by displacing energy from fossil fuels.
Environmental benefits would be lost if Avangrid's project just stimulated demand for energy, Sallomi wrote in a letter to the site council.
"New and inexpensive power, if absorbed by cryptocurrency mining, would not displace greenhouse gas-emitting power sources," she stated.
Avangrid has told the site council that it's unknown where the power is going and that discussions with customers are ongoing.
As an alternative to approaching counties, energy developers can apply the site council, which is made up mostly of Inslee administration officials. The council makes recommendations to Gov. Jay Inslee.
East Wenatchee is the largest city in Douglas County. In a letter posted Thursday on the site council's website, county commissioners said the solar project conflicts with local land-use laws.
"The project represents a large-scale, industrial development in a rural area of Douglas County, which already exhibits a desired mix of residential and agricultural uses that is the foundation of our custom and culture," the three commissioners stated.