TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani employees marked Earth Day on April 22 by focusing on food insecurity as they began planting the company garden.
Much of the eventual harvest from the Chobani Garden will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank.
The Chobani Harvest Helpers project is a first-of-its-kind donation of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the quarter-acre garden on Chobani’s Twin Falls plant, the yogurt maker said in a news release. The food bank has a need for fresh food as it provides nutritious food for families, children and seniors struggling with hunger, and the produce “will directly help ensure our neighbors and friends have access to nutritious, delicious, and locally sourced foods.”
“We are thrilled our Chobani Garden, and all the employee volunteers who plant, nurture and harvest its produce, is able to meet the needs of our friends in the Magic Valley, ensuring better food is available for more people,” said Alyson Outen, director of community relations at Chobani. “At Chobani, we’re on a mission to nourish people and our Chobani Garden is another way we make wellness accessible to all.”
“As a statewide nonprofit, we are proud to, once again, collaborate with Chobani to provide increased access to nutritious food in the Magic Valley,” Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said. “The fresh fruits and vegetables Chobani will donate during harvest season are another unique way the food maker continues to support the community. We are so grateful for their long-term partnership.”
The Idaho Foodbank is putting an emphasis on providing healthful food to the individuals, families and communities in need through its statewide network, Public Relations and Government Affairs Coordinator Theresa Vawter told Capital Press. “Driven by the USDA’s MyPlate recommendations, the goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice and to create awareness around their nutrition philosophy.”
The food bank categorizes distributed food to ensure it is providing nutritious items such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and protein. She said 85% of food the food bank distributed in fiscal 2020 was considered nutritious.
Chobani Garden was first planted in 2019. It is a volunteer project that the company said yields thousands of pounds of produce, including heirloom tomatoes, peas, carrots, watermelon, cantaloupe, herbs, onions, peppers and — last year alone — 3,000 pumpkins. The garden has two beehives and many flowers. The orchard has cherry, apple, peach, and plum trees.