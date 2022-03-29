UNION GAP, Wash. — The Central Washington Agricultural Museum — one of the largest museums west of the Mississippi devoted to agricultural history — will have a grand reopening ceremony April 2.
All exhibitions and buildings will be open for the first time since 2019, when many of them were closed due to COVID-19.
The museum, founded in 1978, was designed to collect and showcase the agricultural heritage of the Yakima Valley and Central Washington.
The admission-free reopening ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a new "Young's Cabin" exhibit: a small white building that once housed farmworkers.
The new exhibit will tell the history of "Young's cabins," one-room wooden structures that were manufactured from the 1930s through 1950s by Young's Lumber Co. of Yakima, a company founded by Fred J. Young in 1932. The cabins were built on skids and were easy to move.
Farmers and orchardists across Central Washington bought hundreds of these small cabins to serve as migrant and seasonal worker housing during that era. Prior to the invention of Young's cabins, according to the museum, farmworkers generally lived in cars, tents or temporary camps.
The museum will have 33 stations on 15 acres. Other highlights include:
• A farm equipment yard with 150 antique tractors and more than 1,000 pieces of historic machinery.
• A replica of Keys 1908 Homestead, a historic homestead that belonged to a dairy family.
• The Amos Cabin built in 1917, an example of a pioneer cabin.
• The Lindeman Building, with historic equipment and tractor-related exhibits.
• A working 1930s era sawmill with demonstrations.
• The Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum.
• A demonstration of how farmers used horsepower before the steam engine.
The museum will also resume hosting events, including Union Gap's Old Town Days and Civil War Re-enactment.
