REDMOND, Ore. — From vintage tractors to a working dog demonstration, there is something for everyone at the inaugural Central Oregon Ag Show.
More than 1,000 people arrived Saturday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center for the free event, which continues through 3 p.m. Sunday.
A full lineup of speakers is also on hand to discuss issues affecting local farmers and ranchers, perhaps none more pressing than extreme drought that has gripped the region.
"I think there needs to be a lot of attention paid to Central Oregon right now," said JoHanna Symons, who raises cattle and runs a commercial feedlot with her husband, Jeremy, in nearby Madras. "We're in a pretty catastrophic situation."
Symons was the first speaker to take the podium, representing the nonprofit Perfect Balance USA which she co-founded in 2016.
Though water supplies are limited, Symons said stakeholders must strike a balance to ensure agriculture, recreation and endangered species can all thrive in the Deschutes Basin.
Specifically, the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan addresses water needs for the Oregon spotted frog, listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
In response, Symons said Perfect Balance USA strives to educate people about where their food comes from and seek "win-win solutions" for both farms and the environment.
The drought only makes that mission more difficult.
"It's never, ever been this bad," she said. "You really don't know how much water you'll get. You might be hesitant to plant, or you might over-plant. Some crops might be destroyed."
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 94% of Oregon is in some stage of drought, and 15% is in "exceptional drought," the highest classification, extending from the Klamath Basin north into Wasco and Sherman counties.
Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in Klamath, Crook, Jefferson and Morrow counties. Gilliam County has also requested an emergency drought declaration.
For Symons, her family's ranch receives water from Wickiup Reservoir via the North Unit Irrigation District. As of Saturday, the reservoir was just 54% full and water managers expect another shortened growing season due to a lack of available water.
"Agriculture is obviously incredibly important. It's the backbone of the nation," Symons said. "It needs to be prioritized, especially right now."
Symons said Perfect Balance USA is collaborating with environmental groups to come up with potential long-term solutions, adding "they need us, just like we need them."
Elsewhere around the fairgrounds, exhibitors said the show was a great way to connect with growers.
Shane Schweitzer, vice president of Harvest Capital Co., the show's title sponsor, said they represent about 50 clients in central and eastern Oregon. "It's certainly an area that we want to grow," he said.
Jerry and Debbie Rudloff, with Northwest Passage 2 Health based in Bend, displayed a pair of eye-catching Tower Gardens, which use aeroponic cultivation techniques and LED lights to grow produce indoors. The system is particularly effective for tomatoes, peppers, leafy greens and herbs such as cilantro.
Tower Gardens use 98% less water than planting in soil, Debbie Rudloff said, and allows people without the land to still grow their own food.
"There seems to be a good interest in it," she said. "We just want to show people where their food comes from."