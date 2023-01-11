SM farmland.jpg (copy)

The U.S. Census Bureau has changed the definition of "urban," effectively expanding the number of areas classified as "rural."

On Dec. 28, about 4.2 million Americans went to sleep in urban areas and woke up the next day in rural areas. They didn't move during the night; their towns just got reclassified.

The U.S. Census Bureau updated its definition of what constitutes an urban area, changing it from an area with 2,500 people to one with 5,000. Areas can also be classified as urban if they meet a minimum housing unit threshold.

