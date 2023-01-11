On Dec. 28, about 4.2 million Americans went to sleep in urban areas and woke up the next day in rural areas. They didn't move during the night; their towns just got reclassified.
The U.S. Census Bureau updated its definition of what constitutes an urban area, changing it from an area with 2,500 people to one with 5,000. Areas can also be classified as urban if they meet a minimum housing unit threshold.
The Census defines a "rural" area as one that is not urban. The new rule reclassified 1,140 urban areas containing 4.2 million residents as rural.
The new definition has real-world consequences for rural communities.
"Any change in definitions used in federal policies will have consequences for the impacts of those policies in rural places and on rural people," said a spokesperson for the Rural Policy Research Institute.
First, the rule could impact what government resources rural communities get — or don't get. For some programs, access to federal funding is based on whether an area is urban or rural.
Keith Mueller, University of Iowa health policy professor and director of the Rural Policy Research Institute, said many programs will not be impacted because agencies use "a plethora of definitions to determine eligibility for grant and loan programs" that are not always tied to Census categories.
USDA, for example, often sets a maximum cap on population for a county, city or related geography to be eligible for funding and does not rely on a statistically defined area.
A USDA Rural Development spokesperson said their department is "currently reviewing how the change to the 'urban' definition will impact program eligibility."
However, Mueller said, some programs — such as Rural Health Clinics — could be significantly impacted because they are required to use Census-defined areas to determine eligibility.
Health organizations have expressed concern that the new rules also no longer distinguish between different types of urban areas, posing further eligibility challenges.
Ashley Thompson, senior vice president of public policy analysis and development at the American Hospital Association, said the new definition "could jeopardize the ability of certain health providers to participate in programs that expand access to care in vulnerable communities."
Some rural groups are also concerned the definition could make it more difficult to study rural areas over time.
For example, you may hear that America's rural population grew between 2010 and 2020, but it would not be because people moved en masse to the country. Instead, it would be attributable to the expanded definition of "rural."
Matthew Fannin, an agricultural economist at Louisiana State University and chair of the Rural Policy Research Institute's Population and Place Analytics panel, acknowledges the definition may result in "some loss of information" but is not too worried.
He said researchers have access to modern tools and substantial databases, making it "relatively easy" to adjust for historical comparisons.
This is not the first time the Census Bureau has changed the classifications. The Census has been calculating urban populations since 1874, and the definitions have changed many times.
"Defining rural is a long-standing challenge and one scholars continue to explore and debate," said the Rural Policy Research Institute spokesperson.
